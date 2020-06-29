Rent Calculator
9104 E Captain Dreyfus
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM
9104 E Captain Dreyfus
9104 East Captain Dreyfus Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
9104 East Captain Dreyfus Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great House in an exceptional area. -
(RLNE5536255)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9104 E Captain Dreyfus have any available units?
9104 E Captain Dreyfus doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
Is 9104 E Captain Dreyfus currently offering any rent specials?
9104 E Captain Dreyfus is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9104 E Captain Dreyfus pet-friendly?
No, 9104 E Captain Dreyfus is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 9104 E Captain Dreyfus offer parking?
No, 9104 E Captain Dreyfus does not offer parking.
Does 9104 E Captain Dreyfus have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9104 E Captain Dreyfus does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9104 E Captain Dreyfus have a pool?
No, 9104 E Captain Dreyfus does not have a pool.
Does 9104 E Captain Dreyfus have accessible units?
No, 9104 E Captain Dreyfus does not have accessible units.
Does 9104 E Captain Dreyfus have units with dishwashers?
No, 9104 E Captain Dreyfus does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9104 E Captain Dreyfus have units with air conditioning?
No, 9104 E Captain Dreyfus does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
