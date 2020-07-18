All apartments in Scottsdale
9100 E Raintree Dr Unit 139
9100 E Raintree Dr Unit 139

9100 East Raintree Drive · (480) 292-7200
Location

9100 East Raintree Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9100 E Raintree Dr Unit 139 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Perfect 2 Bedroom, 2 bath Condo in the Heart of Scottsdale - Awesome Location! Perfect 2 Bedroom, 2 bath Condo in the Heart of Scottsdale. This Fully Furnished Unit has everything you could want in a condo. This property offers Resort Style Living in an Exquisite Well Maintained Community, Close to Amazing Shopping, Fine Dining, Entertainment and Just seconds to the freeway. Luxury Accommodations this Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath is real to move in, just bring your clothes, Great place for relocation. You will love this property.

(RLNE4913290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9100 E Raintree Dr Unit 139 have any available units?
9100 E Raintree Dr Unit 139 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 9100 E Raintree Dr Unit 139 currently offering any rent specials?
9100 E Raintree Dr Unit 139 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9100 E Raintree Dr Unit 139 pet-friendly?
No, 9100 E Raintree Dr Unit 139 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9100 E Raintree Dr Unit 139 offer parking?
No, 9100 E Raintree Dr Unit 139 does not offer parking.
Does 9100 E Raintree Dr Unit 139 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9100 E Raintree Dr Unit 139 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9100 E Raintree Dr Unit 139 have a pool?
No, 9100 E Raintree Dr Unit 139 does not have a pool.
Does 9100 E Raintree Dr Unit 139 have accessible units?
No, 9100 E Raintree Dr Unit 139 does not have accessible units.
Does 9100 E Raintree Dr Unit 139 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9100 E Raintree Dr Unit 139 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9100 E Raintree Dr Unit 139 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9100 E Raintree Dr Unit 139 does not have units with air conditioning.
