All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 908 N 72nd Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
908 N 72nd Place
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:35 PM

908 N 72nd Place

908 North 72nd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

908 North 72nd Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
New Papago Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Remodeled & Charming Home in a Sought after South Scottsdale Neighborhood. Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bath, Many Upgraded Features, Beautiful New Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Porcelain Tile, New Neutral Color Carpet in all Bedrooms, New Lights & Fans & Low-E Windows! Lots of Natural Light, Security Doors, Private Pool, Extended Covered Patio, Large Yard with Low Maintenance Landscaping. Full Pool Service Included in Rent. Located just minutes from 101, 202, I-10, Airport, ASU, Old Town, Fashion Square & Tempe Town Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 N 72nd Place have any available units?
908 N 72nd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 N 72nd Place have?
Some of 908 N 72nd Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 N 72nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
908 N 72nd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 N 72nd Place pet-friendly?
No, 908 N 72nd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 908 N 72nd Place offer parking?
No, 908 N 72nd Place does not offer parking.
Does 908 N 72nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 N 72nd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 N 72nd Place have a pool?
Yes, 908 N 72nd Place has a pool.
Does 908 N 72nd Place have accessible units?
No, 908 N 72nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 908 N 72nd Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 N 72nd Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Centerra
11100 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College