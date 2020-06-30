9073 E JANICE Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Please know all new wood tiles floors currently being installed, Entire house will also be painted before move in. Great looking and excellent condition home. . This home is a great lease. 3 bedrooms plus bonus room, split plan, and a great room. Kitchen offers upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, island, and pantry. Backyard has private play pool. Owner has a pool fence she will install (upon request). Covered patio, north south orientation, vaulted ceilings,eat in kitchen, tiling throughout all traffic areas. Rent includes landscaping and complete pool services.Scottsdale schools, close to freeway access and lots of shopping.Refrigerator Washer, Dryer included