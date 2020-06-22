9031 E WINCHCOMB Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool garage

Spacious 3 bedroom block built townhome in the highly desired Scottsdale Vista North Townhome development with a community pool nearby! Features vaulted ceilings, new tiled shower and tub and access to the backyard from the master bathroom and bedroom . Kitchen features newer appliances, built in desk area, bay window and view of the front yard. Newer high efficiency washer/dryer included in the 2 car garage. Energy efficient A/C is only a few years old and unit is covered by a home warranty. Low maintenance back yard, and the HOA takes care of the front. Great location easy to get to 101, 51, ASU or Oldtown Scottsdale. Near major shopping and fabulous Scottsdale dining. These do not stay on the market long, go see it today.