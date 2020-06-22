9031 E WINCHCOMB Drive

Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom block built townhome in the highly desired Scottsdale Vista North Townhome development with a community pool nearby! Features vaulted ceilings, new tiled shower and tub and access to the backyard from the master bathroom and bedroom . Kitchen features newer appliances, built in desk area, bay window and view of the front yard. Newer high efficiency washer/dryer included in the 2 car garage. Energy efficient A/C is only a few years old and unit is covered by a home warranty. Low maintenance back yard, and the HOA takes care of the front. Great location easy to get to 101, 51, ASU or Oldtown Scottsdale. Near major shopping and fabulous Scottsdale dining. These do not stay on the market long, go see it today.