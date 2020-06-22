All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
9031 E WINCHCOMB Drive
Last updated March 19 2019

9031 E WINCHCOMB Drive

9031 E Winchcomb Dr · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

9031 E Winchcomb Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom block built townhome in the highly desired Scottsdale Vista North Townhome development with a community pool nearby! Features vaulted ceilings, new tiled shower and tub and access to the backyard from the master bathroom and bedroom . Kitchen features newer appliances, built in desk area, bay window and view of the front yard. Newer high efficiency washer/dryer included in the 2 car garage. Energy efficient A/C is only a few years old and unit is covered by a home warranty. Low maintenance back yard, and the HOA takes care of the front. Great location easy to get to 101, 51, ASU or Oldtown Scottsdale. Near major shopping and fabulous Scottsdale dining. These do not stay on the market long, go see it today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

