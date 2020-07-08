All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated October 19 2019 at 11:35 AM

8948 E DAHLIA Drive

8948 East Dahlia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8948 East Dahlia Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful Updated 3 Bed, 2 Bath Single Family Home. Private Resort-Like Backyard has Sparkling Pool w/Waterfall, Travertine Tile Patio/Decking, Lush Landscaping w/Stunning Night Lighting & Palm Trees. North Facing Backyard Includes Covered Patio & Artificial Turf. Wood Flooring in Main Areas, Carpet in Bedrooms. Stainless Steel Appliances in Kitchen w/Granite Slab Counter Tops & Glass Tile Backsplash. Bathrooms are Updated w/Tile Surrounds & Vanities. Master has Walk-in Closet Plus 2nd Closet. OWNED SOLAR PANELS:LOW ELECTRIC BILLS, 1/3 of Normal Cost! Lots of Storage. New Sliding Doors to Backyard w/Built in Blinds. Landscaping & Pool Services Included. Great Neighborhood w/Community Pool, Tennis Courts & Large Park. Convenient Location to Top Rated Schools, Shopping & Entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8948 E DAHLIA Drive have any available units?
8948 E DAHLIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8948 E DAHLIA Drive have?
Some of 8948 E DAHLIA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8948 E DAHLIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8948 E DAHLIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8948 E DAHLIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8948 E DAHLIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8948 E DAHLIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8948 E DAHLIA Drive offers parking.
Does 8948 E DAHLIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8948 E DAHLIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8948 E DAHLIA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8948 E DAHLIA Drive has a pool.
Does 8948 E DAHLIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 8948 E DAHLIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8948 E DAHLIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8948 E DAHLIA Drive has units with dishwashers.

