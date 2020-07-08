8948 E DAHLIA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Beautiful Updated 3 Bed, 2 Bath Single Family Home. Private Resort-Like Backyard has Sparkling Pool w/Waterfall, Travertine Tile Patio/Decking, Lush Landscaping w/Stunning Night Lighting & Palm Trees. North Facing Backyard Includes Covered Patio & Artificial Turf. Wood Flooring in Main Areas, Carpet in Bedrooms. Stainless Steel Appliances in Kitchen w/Granite Slab Counter Tops & Glass Tile Backsplash. Bathrooms are Updated w/Tile Surrounds & Vanities. Master has Walk-in Closet Plus 2nd Closet. OWNED SOLAR PANELS:LOW ELECTRIC BILLS, 1/3 of Normal Cost! Lots of Storage. New Sliding Doors to Backyard w/Built in Blinds. Landscaping & Pool Services Included. Great Neighborhood w/Community Pool, Tennis Courts & Large Park. Convenient Location to Top Rated Schools, Shopping & Entertainment.