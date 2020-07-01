Rent Calculator
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8945 E VOLTAIRE Drive
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:39 PM
8945 E VOLTAIRE Drive
8945 East Voltaire Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8945 East Voltaire Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautifully renovated home. Great backyard with pool perfectly set for summer entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8945 E VOLTAIRE Drive have any available units?
8945 E VOLTAIRE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8945 E VOLTAIRE Drive have?
Some of 8945 E VOLTAIRE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8945 E VOLTAIRE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8945 E VOLTAIRE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8945 E VOLTAIRE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8945 E VOLTAIRE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 8945 E VOLTAIRE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8945 E VOLTAIRE Drive offers parking.
Does 8945 E VOLTAIRE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8945 E VOLTAIRE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8945 E VOLTAIRE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8945 E VOLTAIRE Drive has a pool.
Does 8945 E VOLTAIRE Drive have accessible units?
No, 8945 E VOLTAIRE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8945 E VOLTAIRE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8945 E VOLTAIRE Drive has units with dishwashers.
