Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8937 E CALLE BUENA Vista
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

8937 E CALLE BUENA Vista

8937 East Calle Buena Vista · No Longer Available
Location

8937 East Calle Buena Vista, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright cozy home in desired North Scottsdale location. Open floorplan with tile and hardwood flooring throughout. Recent Kitchen remodel with new cabinets and granite. Master Bath was updated in 2014 with oversized tiled shower. North south exposure with no neighbors behind and low maintenance landscape.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8937 E CALLE BUENA Vista have any available units?
8937 E CALLE BUENA Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8937 E CALLE BUENA Vista have?
Some of 8937 E CALLE BUENA Vista's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8937 E CALLE BUENA Vista currently offering any rent specials?
8937 E CALLE BUENA Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8937 E CALLE BUENA Vista pet-friendly?
No, 8937 E CALLE BUENA Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8937 E CALLE BUENA Vista offer parking?
Yes, 8937 E CALLE BUENA Vista offers parking.
Does 8937 E CALLE BUENA Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8937 E CALLE BUENA Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8937 E CALLE BUENA Vista have a pool?
No, 8937 E CALLE BUENA Vista does not have a pool.
Does 8937 E CALLE BUENA Vista have accessible units?
No, 8937 E CALLE BUENA Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 8937 E CALLE BUENA Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8937 E CALLE BUENA Vista has units with dishwashers.

