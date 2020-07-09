All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:54 PM

8918 East Shangri La Road

8918 East Shangri La Road · No Longer Available
Location

8918 East Shangri La Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Be ready to fall in love with this gorgeous two-story Scottsdale home! This home will amaze you from the inside out, with so many ideal features. The kitchen truly is the heart of the home and this one won't fail to impress with gorgeous counter tops, backsplash, modern white cabinetry, open dining area and open views of the backyard and water fountain. The living area is also ideal with a gas fireplace, wooden flooring and plenty of room for the whole family. Don't miss out on this home, it'll go fast!

Refrigerator, washer and dryer will be provided. One small pet upon owner approval.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8918 East Shangri La Road have any available units?
8918 East Shangri La Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8918 East Shangri La Road have?
Some of 8918 East Shangri La Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8918 East Shangri La Road currently offering any rent specials?
8918 East Shangri La Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8918 East Shangri La Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8918 East Shangri La Road is pet friendly.
Does 8918 East Shangri La Road offer parking?
No, 8918 East Shangri La Road does not offer parking.
Does 8918 East Shangri La Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8918 East Shangri La Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8918 East Shangri La Road have a pool?
No, 8918 East Shangri La Road does not have a pool.
Does 8918 East Shangri La Road have accessible units?
No, 8918 East Shangri La Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8918 East Shangri La Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8918 East Shangri La Road does not have units with dishwashers.

