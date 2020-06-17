All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
8905 E WETHERSFIELD Road
8905 E WETHERSFIELD Road

8905 East Wethersfield Road · (480) 792-9500
Location

8905 East Wethersfield Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3029 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
This magnificent, freshly updated home is located in the desirable gated community of Paso Fino Estates. A private gated enclave of energy efficient homes built by Classic Stellar off the 101 & Cactus in the coveted Cactus Corridor. Dramatic entry with soaring ceilings, a wall of windows to gaze out on the beautiful backyard and let in an abundance of natural light. You'll love the great room concept that connects multiple spacious living areas. And let's talk about the eat in kitchen! Features modern designs & colors, lots of cabinets for storage, large pantry, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, granite counters with island and peninsula for endless seating possibilities. Kitchen overlooks another living area and is light, bright and perfect for entertaining. Desirable split floor plan with owner's suite separated from the 3 other generously sized bedrooms and baths. Backyard oasis! Private pool with multiple water features, green grass, lush landscape with trees, bushes and a gas fire pit. And if you still want more room to roam, the community park is right across the street! HVAC 2017, Water heater 2017, Water Softener 2019, Fresh air cleaning filtration system 2019. Very well maintained and beautifully remodeled. Rental tax will be added to base rent price. Landscape and pool maintenance included with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8905 E WETHERSFIELD Road have any available units?
8905 E WETHERSFIELD Road has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8905 E WETHERSFIELD Road have?
Some of 8905 E WETHERSFIELD Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8905 E WETHERSFIELD Road currently offering any rent specials?
8905 E WETHERSFIELD Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8905 E WETHERSFIELD Road pet-friendly?
No, 8905 E WETHERSFIELD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8905 E WETHERSFIELD Road offer parking?
Yes, 8905 E WETHERSFIELD Road does offer parking.
Does 8905 E WETHERSFIELD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8905 E WETHERSFIELD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8905 E WETHERSFIELD Road have a pool?
Yes, 8905 E WETHERSFIELD Road has a pool.
Does 8905 E WETHERSFIELD Road have accessible units?
No, 8905 E WETHERSFIELD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8905 E WETHERSFIELD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8905 E WETHERSFIELD Road has units with dishwashers.
