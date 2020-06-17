8905 E WETHERSFIELD Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage

This magnificent, freshly updated home is located in the desirable gated community of Paso Fino Estates. A private gated enclave of energy efficient homes built by Classic Stellar off the 101 & Cactus in the coveted Cactus Corridor. Dramatic entry with soaring ceilings, a wall of windows to gaze out on the beautiful backyard and let in an abundance of natural light. You'll love the great room concept that connects multiple spacious living areas. And let's talk about the eat in kitchen! Features modern designs & colors, lots of cabinets for storage, large pantry, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, granite counters with island and peninsula for endless seating possibilities. Kitchen overlooks another living area and is light, bright and perfect for entertaining. Desirable split floor plan with owner's suite separated from the 3 other generously sized bedrooms and baths. Backyard oasis! Private pool with multiple water features, green grass, lush landscape with trees, bushes and a gas fire pit. And if you still want more room to roam, the community park is right across the street! HVAC 2017, Water heater 2017, Water Softener 2019, Fresh air cleaning filtration system 2019. Very well maintained and beautifully remodeled. Rental tax will be added to base rent price. Landscape and pool maintenance included with rent.