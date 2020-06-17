8902 East Cholla Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool garage media room

5 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Single Family Home on 92nd Street and Shea - Located on a corner lot, this home has been completely remodeled, featuring a private courtyard entrance, formal living and family rooms with a wood burning fireplace, spacious kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a pot rack, entertaining backyard with artificial grass, a huge covered patio and a sparking play pool! Master suite is huge with a loft, ensuite bathroom featuring his/her sinks and a walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms share a bathroom featuring a tiled shower and double sinks. 2 additional rooms were added to enclose the garage and do not have windows, but they could make a great home office, craft room or theater room! Conveniently located near the loop 101 freeway, with easy access to everything!



Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: https://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/for-rent



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Scottsdale Rental Sales Tax of 1.75% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



(RLNE5560349)