All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8902 East Cholla Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8902 East Cholla Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

8902 East Cholla Street

8902 East Cholla Street · (480) 448-6455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8902 East Cholla Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 8902 East Cholla Street · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
media room
5 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Single Family Home on 92nd Street and Shea - Located on a corner lot, this home has been completely remodeled, featuring a private courtyard entrance, formal living and family rooms with a wood burning fireplace, spacious kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a pot rack, entertaining backyard with artificial grass, a huge covered patio and a sparking play pool! Master suite is huge with a loft, ensuite bathroom featuring his/her sinks and a walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms share a bathroom featuring a tiled shower and double sinks. 2 additional rooms were added to enclose the garage and do not have windows, but they could make a great home office, craft room or theater room! Conveniently located near the loop 101 freeway, with easy access to everything!

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: https://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/for-rent

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Scottsdale Rental Sales Tax of 1.75% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

(RLNE5560349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8902 East Cholla Street have any available units?
8902 East Cholla Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8902 East Cholla Street have?
Some of 8902 East Cholla Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8902 East Cholla Street currently offering any rent specials?
8902 East Cholla Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8902 East Cholla Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8902 East Cholla Street is pet friendly.
Does 8902 East Cholla Street offer parking?
Yes, 8902 East Cholla Street does offer parking.
Does 8902 East Cholla Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8902 East Cholla Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8902 East Cholla Street have a pool?
Yes, 8902 East Cholla Street has a pool.
Does 8902 East Cholla Street have accessible units?
No, 8902 East Cholla Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8902 East Cholla Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8902 East Cholla Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8902 East Cholla Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity