Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8881 E WOOD Drive
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8881 E WOOD Drive
8881 East Wood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
8881 East Wood Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Listing agent is related to Landlord.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8881 E WOOD Drive have any available units?
8881 E WOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8881 E WOOD Drive have?
Some of 8881 E WOOD Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8881 E WOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8881 E WOOD Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8881 E WOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8881 E WOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 8881 E WOOD Drive offer parking?
No, 8881 E WOOD Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8881 E WOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8881 E WOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8881 E WOOD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8881 E WOOD Drive has a pool.
Does 8881 E WOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 8881 E WOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8881 E WOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8881 E WOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
