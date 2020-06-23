Rent Calculator
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8866 E YUCCA Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8866 E YUCCA Street
8866 East Yucca Street
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Scottsdale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location
8866 East Yucca Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8866 E YUCCA Street have any available units?
8866 E YUCCA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8866 E YUCCA Street have?
Some of 8866 E YUCCA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8866 E YUCCA Street currently offering any rent specials?
8866 E YUCCA Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8866 E YUCCA Street pet-friendly?
No, 8866 E YUCCA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 8866 E YUCCA Street offer parking?
Yes, 8866 E YUCCA Street does offer parking.
Does 8866 E YUCCA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8866 E YUCCA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8866 E YUCCA Street have a pool?
No, 8866 E YUCCA Street does not have a pool.
Does 8866 E YUCCA Street have accessible units?
No, 8866 E YUCCA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8866 E YUCCA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8866 E YUCCA Street has units with dishwashers.
