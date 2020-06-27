All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated September 2 2019 at 7:43 PM

8863 E WINDROSE Drive

8863 East Windrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8863 East Windrose Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This Beautiful, Recently Remodeled Home is in the Perfect Location Adjacent to Park, Community Pool & Tennis Courts. Private Backyard w/Only 1 Neighbor. Newer Carpet, Travertine & Hardwood Flooring, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk-in Pantry, Wine Refrigerator, Ceiling Fans & Can Lighting Throughout. Huge Balcony Off Master Bedroom w/Stunning Master Bath & Walk-in Closet. 4 Bedrooms & 3 Full Baths. Downstairs Bedroom has En-Suite Remodeled Bathroom. Plantation Shutters Throughout. Wired for Alarm System. Custom Cabinets & Epoxy Floors in Garage. NUVO Water Softener. Covered Patio, Landscape Lighting & Artificial Turf in Backyard. Great Neighborhood, Convenient to Top Rated Schools, Shopping & Entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8863 E WINDROSE Drive have any available units?
8863 E WINDROSE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8863 E WINDROSE Drive have?
Some of 8863 E WINDROSE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8863 E WINDROSE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8863 E WINDROSE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8863 E WINDROSE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8863 E WINDROSE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8863 E WINDROSE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8863 E WINDROSE Drive offers parking.
Does 8863 E WINDROSE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8863 E WINDROSE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8863 E WINDROSE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8863 E WINDROSE Drive has a pool.
Does 8863 E WINDROSE Drive have accessible units?
No, 8863 E WINDROSE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8863 E WINDROSE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8863 E WINDROSE Drive has units with dishwashers.
