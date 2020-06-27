8863 E WINDROSE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking pool garage tennis court

This Beautiful, Recently Remodeled Home is in the Perfect Location Adjacent to Park, Community Pool & Tennis Courts. Private Backyard w/Only 1 Neighbor. Newer Carpet, Travertine & Hardwood Flooring, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk-in Pantry, Wine Refrigerator, Ceiling Fans & Can Lighting Throughout. Huge Balcony Off Master Bedroom w/Stunning Master Bath & Walk-in Closet. 4 Bedrooms & 3 Full Baths. Downstairs Bedroom has En-Suite Remodeled Bathroom. Plantation Shutters Throughout. Wired for Alarm System. Custom Cabinets & Epoxy Floors in Garage. NUVO Water Softener. Covered Patio, Landscape Lighting & Artificial Turf in Backyard. Great Neighborhood, Convenient to Top Rated Schools, Shopping & Entertainment.