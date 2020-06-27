8863 E WINDROSE Drive

Amenities
This Beautiful, Recently Remodeled Home is in the Perfect Location Adjacent to Park, Community Pool & Tennis Courts. Private Backyard w/Only 1 Neighbor. Newer Carpet, Travertine & Hardwood Flooring, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk-in Pantry, Wine Refrigerator, Ceiling Fans & Can Lighting Throughout. Huge Balcony Off Master Bedroom w/Stunning Master Bath & Walk-in Closet. 4 Bedrooms & 3 Full Baths. Downstairs Bedroom has En-Suite Remodeled Bathroom. Plantation Shutters Throughout. Wired for Alarm System. Custom Cabinets & Epoxy Floors in Garage. NUVO Water Softener. Covered Patio, Landscape Lighting & Artificial Turf in Backyard. Great Neighborhood, Convenient to Top Rated Schools, Shopping & Entertainment.