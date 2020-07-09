8861 E PERSHING Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Kierland area luxury rental in the beautiful Vista Parc neighborhood! Beautifully updated 4 bed 3 bath with a POOL & 3 Car Garage! Great floor-plan for families or professionals to work from home. Rental homes rarely become available in this community that is so close to schools, dining, shopping and everything that the Kierland area has to offer! Meticulously kept remodeled home ready for you to move in and enjoy. Near elementary schools, community parks, & freeway for convenient commuting! Pool & Landscape maintenance included!