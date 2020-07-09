All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:54 PM

8861 E PERSHING Avenue

8861 East Pershing Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8861 East Pershing Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Kierland area luxury rental in the beautiful Vista Parc neighborhood! Beautifully updated 4 bed 3 bath with a POOL & 3 Car Garage! Great floor-plan for families or professionals to work from home. Rental homes rarely become available in this community that is so close to schools, dining, shopping and everything that the Kierland area has to offer! Meticulously kept remodeled home ready for you to move in and enjoy. Near elementary schools, community parks, & freeway for convenient commuting! Pool & Landscape maintenance included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8861 E PERSHING Avenue have any available units?
8861 E PERSHING Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8861 E PERSHING Avenue have?
Some of 8861 E PERSHING Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8861 E PERSHING Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8861 E PERSHING Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8861 E PERSHING Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8861 E PERSHING Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8861 E PERSHING Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8861 E PERSHING Avenue offers parking.
Does 8861 E PERSHING Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8861 E PERSHING Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8861 E PERSHING Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8861 E PERSHING Avenue has a pool.
Does 8861 E PERSHING Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8861 E PERSHING Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8861 E PERSHING Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8861 E PERSHING Avenue has units with dishwashers.

