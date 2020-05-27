8837 E Cortez St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Vaulted Ceiling Quaint 3 Bd 2 Ba House - Property Id: 99599



Conveniently located near groceries, libraries, bike trails and parks. Only 5 mins from McDowel Mountain Aquatic Center.



It is 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms. One master suite with walk-in closet. Vaulted ceiling. Two-car garage (compact). Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, microwave, oven, cooktop, and dishwasher. Total of 1500SF. Minimum one year lease.



Credit/Background check required. Preferred rent to income ratio 1:3

