Scottsdale, AZ
8837 E Cortez St
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:13 AM

8837 E Cortez St

8837 East Cortez Street · No Longer Available
Location

8837 East Cortez Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Vaulted Ceiling Quaint 3 Bd 2 Ba House - Property Id: 99599

Conveniently located near groceries, libraries, bike trails and parks. Only 5 mins from McDowel Mountain Aquatic Center.

It is 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms. One master suite with walk-in closet. Vaulted ceiling. Two-car garage (compact). Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, microwave, oven, cooktop, and dishwasher. Total of 1500SF. Minimum one year lease.

Credit/Background check required. Preferred rent to income ratio 1:3
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99599
Property Id 99599

(RLNE4698737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8837 E Cortez St have any available units?
8837 E Cortez St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8837 E Cortez St have?
Some of 8837 E Cortez St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8837 E Cortez St currently offering any rent specials?
8837 E Cortez St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8837 E Cortez St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8837 E Cortez St is pet friendly.
Does 8837 E Cortez St offer parking?
Yes, 8837 E Cortez St offers parking.
Does 8837 E Cortez St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8837 E Cortez St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8837 E Cortez St have a pool?
No, 8837 E Cortez St does not have a pool.
Does 8837 E Cortez St have accessible units?
No, 8837 E Cortez St does not have accessible units.
Does 8837 E Cortez St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8837 E Cortez St has units with dishwashers.
