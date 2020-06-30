All apartments in Scottsdale
8830 E SHEENA Drive

8830 East Sheena Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8830 East Sheena Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
North Scottsdale rental. 3 bedrooms plus 2 baths, 2 car attached garage, open floor plan. Living space with Fireplace. Inside laundry. Minutes to shops, parks and great freeway access. New tenant to verify all schools and measurements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8830 E SHEENA Drive have any available units?
8830 E SHEENA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8830 E SHEENA Drive have?
Some of 8830 E SHEENA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8830 E SHEENA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8830 E SHEENA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8830 E SHEENA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8830 E SHEENA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8830 E SHEENA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8830 E SHEENA Drive offers parking.
Does 8830 E SHEENA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8830 E SHEENA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8830 E SHEENA Drive have a pool?
No, 8830 E SHEENA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8830 E SHEENA Drive have accessible units?
No, 8830 E SHEENA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8830 E SHEENA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8830 E SHEENA Drive has units with dishwashers.

