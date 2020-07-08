Rent Calculator
8750 E STARLIGHT Way
8750 E STARLIGHT Way
8750 East Starlight Way
8750 East Starlight Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
Remodeled and ready for occupancy in a terrific location with easy access to 101 Freeway Nearby shopping center Public parks and so much more for pleasant enjoyable living
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Does 8750 E STARLIGHT Way have any available units?
8750 E STARLIGHT Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8750 E STARLIGHT Way have?
Some of 8750 E STARLIGHT Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8750 E STARLIGHT Way currently offering any rent specials?
8750 E STARLIGHT Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8750 E STARLIGHT Way pet-friendly?
No, 8750 E STARLIGHT Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 8750 E STARLIGHT Way offer parking?
Yes, 8750 E STARLIGHT Way offers parking.
Does 8750 E STARLIGHT Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8750 E STARLIGHT Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8750 E STARLIGHT Way have a pool?
No, 8750 E STARLIGHT Way does not have a pool.
Does 8750 E STARLIGHT Way have accessible units?
No, 8750 E STARLIGHT Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8750 E STARLIGHT Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8750 E STARLIGHT Way has units with dishwashers.
