8743 East Vía De La Luna

Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 baths in Mccormick Ranch! Private courtyard entrance opens to spacious living area with shiplapped vaulted ceiling, exposed beam, and new paint! Stunning kitchen with custom honey maple, shaker style cabinets, GE profile stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. 18-inch ceramic tile throughout! Upgraded bathrooms with modern fixtures! Large master bedroom with walk-in closet! Washer and dryer included! 2-car attached garage! Close to great food and entertainment!



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, with owner approval)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



