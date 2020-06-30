All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8743 East Vía De La Luna.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8743 East Vía De La Luna
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:08 PM

8743 East Vía De La Luna

8743 East via De La Luna · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8743 East via De La Luna, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 baths in Mccormick Ranch! Private courtyard entrance opens to spacious living area with shiplapped vaulted ceiling, exposed beam, and new paint! Stunning kitchen with custom honey maple, shaker style cabinets, GE profile stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. 18-inch ceramic tile throughout! Upgraded bathrooms with modern fixtures! Large master bedroom with walk-in closet! Washer and dryer included! 2-car attached garage! Close to great food and entertainment!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, with owner approval)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8743 East Vía De La Luna have any available units?
8743 East Vía De La Luna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8743 East Vía De La Luna have?
Some of 8743 East Vía De La Luna's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8743 East Vía De La Luna currently offering any rent specials?
8743 East Vía De La Luna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8743 East Vía De La Luna pet-friendly?
Yes, 8743 East Vía De La Luna is pet friendly.
Does 8743 East Vía De La Luna offer parking?
Yes, 8743 East Vía De La Luna offers parking.
Does 8743 East Vía De La Luna have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8743 East Vía De La Luna offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8743 East Vía De La Luna have a pool?
No, 8743 East Vía De La Luna does not have a pool.
Does 8743 East Vía De La Luna have accessible units?
No, 8743 East Vía De La Luna does not have accessible units.
Does 8743 East Vía De La Luna have units with dishwashers?
No, 8743 East Vía De La Luna does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Dusk
3130 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College