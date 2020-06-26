All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:28 PM

8732 E SHARON Drive

8732 East Sharon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8732 East Sharon Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
McDowell Shadow Estates

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
***NEW ON MARKET***Hard-to-find STUNNING EXECUTIVE home in PRIME SCOTTSDALE location. Popular one-level SPLIT PLAN. Master retreat is privately tucked to one side with office (4th BR) nearby. TEEN/DEN/BONUS room is part of secondary bedroom wing where two bedrooms have private baths. Gracious entry with SOARING CEILINGS opens to lovely FORMAL LIVING/DINING room with RICH WOOD FLOORING plus large sliders and windows offering views of the RESORT-STYLE backyard. Enjoy the sparkling play pool with water features, BBQ island, outdoor fireplace, above ground spa and putting green. Generous rooms with high ceilings accommodate large furniture. Well-appointed master bath and BIG WALK-IN closet. Rent includes FULL WEEKLY POOL/SPA service+bi-weekly landscape service. There's so much to love here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8732 E SHARON Drive have any available units?
8732 E SHARON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8732 E SHARON Drive have?
Some of 8732 E SHARON Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8732 E SHARON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8732 E SHARON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8732 E SHARON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8732 E SHARON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8732 E SHARON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8732 E SHARON Drive offers parking.
Does 8732 E SHARON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8732 E SHARON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8732 E SHARON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8732 E SHARON Drive has a pool.
Does 8732 E SHARON Drive have accessible units?
No, 8732 E SHARON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8732 E SHARON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8732 E SHARON Drive has units with dishwashers.
