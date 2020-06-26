8732 E SHARON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub

***NEW ON MARKET***Hard-to-find STUNNING EXECUTIVE home in PRIME SCOTTSDALE location. Popular one-level SPLIT PLAN. Master retreat is privately tucked to one side with office (4th BR) nearby. TEEN/DEN/BONUS room is part of secondary bedroom wing where two bedrooms have private baths. Gracious entry with SOARING CEILINGS opens to lovely FORMAL LIVING/DINING room with RICH WOOD FLOORING plus large sliders and windows offering views of the RESORT-STYLE backyard. Enjoy the sparkling play pool with water features, BBQ island, outdoor fireplace, above ground spa and putting green. Generous rooms with high ceilings accommodate large furniture. Well-appointed master bath and BIG WALK-IN closet. Rent includes FULL WEEKLY POOL/SPA service+bi-weekly landscape service. There's so much to love here!