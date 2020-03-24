All apartments in Scottsdale
8732 E SAN LUCAS Drive

8732 East San Lucas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8732 East San Lucas Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Great home recently RENOVATED in beautiful McCormick Ranch close to shopping, freeways and Old Town. Open floor plan. Tile floors throughout living areas w/ carpet in bedrooms. Painted w/two tone custom paint. Beautiful granite countertops, 1 bowl sink, faucet & SS Appliances & updated cabinets. Bathrooms updated w/granite in baths, undermount sinks, & fixtures. 2 fireplaces. Over sized covered patio w/skylight. Spacious master bedroom. Inside laundry room. Large lot & yard. Pool replastered just in time for summer swimming. $800.00 maximum cap on utilites

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8732 E SAN LUCAS Drive have any available units?
8732 E SAN LUCAS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8732 E SAN LUCAS Drive have?
Some of 8732 E SAN LUCAS Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8732 E SAN LUCAS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8732 E SAN LUCAS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8732 E SAN LUCAS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8732 E SAN LUCAS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8732 E SAN LUCAS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8732 E SAN LUCAS Drive offers parking.
Does 8732 E SAN LUCAS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8732 E SAN LUCAS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8732 E SAN LUCAS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8732 E SAN LUCAS Drive has a pool.
Does 8732 E SAN LUCAS Drive have accessible units?
No, 8732 E SAN LUCAS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8732 E SAN LUCAS Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8732 E SAN LUCAS Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
