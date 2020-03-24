8732 E SAN LUCAS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Great home recently RENOVATED in beautiful McCormick Ranch close to shopping, freeways and Old Town. Open floor plan. Tile floors throughout living areas w/ carpet in bedrooms. Painted w/two tone custom paint. Beautiful granite countertops, 1 bowl sink, faucet & SS Appliances & updated cabinets. Bathrooms updated w/granite in baths, undermount sinks, & fixtures. 2 fireplaces. Over sized covered patio w/skylight. Spacious master bedroom. Inside laundry room. Large lot & yard. Pool replastered just in time for summer swimming. $800.00 maximum cap on utilites