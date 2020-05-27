Rent Calculator
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8720 E VIA DE CERRO --
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:18 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8720 E VIA DE CERRO --
8720 East via De Cerro
·
No Longer Available
Location
8720 East via De Cerro, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Private small subdivision in McCormick Ranch. Property recently painted. Steps from the community pool and spa.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8720 E VIA DE CERRO -- have any available units?
8720 E VIA DE CERRO -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8720 E VIA DE CERRO -- have?
Some of 8720 E VIA DE CERRO --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8720 E VIA DE CERRO -- currently offering any rent specials?
8720 E VIA DE CERRO -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8720 E VIA DE CERRO -- pet-friendly?
No, 8720 E VIA DE CERRO -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 8720 E VIA DE CERRO -- offer parking?
Yes, 8720 E VIA DE CERRO -- offers parking.
Does 8720 E VIA DE CERRO -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8720 E VIA DE CERRO -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8720 E VIA DE CERRO -- have a pool?
Yes, 8720 E VIA DE CERRO -- has a pool.
Does 8720 E VIA DE CERRO -- have accessible units?
No, 8720 E VIA DE CERRO -- does not have accessible units.
Does 8720 E VIA DE CERRO -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8720 E VIA DE CERRO -- has units with dishwashers.
