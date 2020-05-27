All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:18 AM

8720 E VIA DE CERRO --

8720 East via De Cerro · No Longer Available
Location

8720 East via De Cerro, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Private small subdivision in McCormick Ranch. Property recently painted. Steps from the community pool and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8720 E VIA DE CERRO -- have any available units?
8720 E VIA DE CERRO -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8720 E VIA DE CERRO -- have?
Some of 8720 E VIA DE CERRO --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8720 E VIA DE CERRO -- currently offering any rent specials?
8720 E VIA DE CERRO -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8720 E VIA DE CERRO -- pet-friendly?
No, 8720 E VIA DE CERRO -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8720 E VIA DE CERRO -- offer parking?
Yes, 8720 E VIA DE CERRO -- offers parking.
Does 8720 E VIA DE CERRO -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8720 E VIA DE CERRO -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8720 E VIA DE CERRO -- have a pool?
Yes, 8720 E VIA DE CERRO -- has a pool.
Does 8720 E VIA DE CERRO -- have accessible units?
No, 8720 E VIA DE CERRO -- does not have accessible units.
Does 8720 E VIA DE CERRO -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8720 E VIA DE CERRO -- has units with dishwashers.
