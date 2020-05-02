Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8718 E Irish Hunter Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8718 E Irish Hunter Trail
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8718 E Irish Hunter Trail
8718 East Irish Hunter Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
8718 East Irish Hunter Trail, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
UNFURNISHED 4 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS, PRIVATE POOL (REFINISH IN PROCESS) WITH LARGE BACKYARD. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, ON GREEN BELT. 1ST AND LAST MONTH'S RENT AND ALL DEPOSITS AND FEES REQUIRED AT MOVE IN.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8718 E Irish Hunter Trail have any available units?
8718 E Irish Hunter Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8718 E Irish Hunter Trail have?
Some of 8718 E Irish Hunter Trail's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8718 E Irish Hunter Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8718 E Irish Hunter Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8718 E Irish Hunter Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8718 E Irish Hunter Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 8718 E Irish Hunter Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8718 E Irish Hunter Trail offers parking.
Does 8718 E Irish Hunter Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8718 E Irish Hunter Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8718 E Irish Hunter Trail have a pool?
Yes, 8718 E Irish Hunter Trail has a pool.
Does 8718 E Irish Hunter Trail have accessible units?
No, 8718 E Irish Hunter Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8718 E Irish Hunter Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8718 E Irish Hunter Trail has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Similar Pages
Scottsdale 1 Bedrooms
Scottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly Apartments
Scottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Scottsdale
Dc Ranch
Scottsdale Ranch
Airpark
Paseo Village
Scottsdale Shadows
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College