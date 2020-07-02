8717 E IRISH HUNTER Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms home in McCormick Ranch! This home backs to the greenbelt on a 15,000+ sq/ft of paradise lot for you to enjoy the beautiful Arizona Weather. With South facing back yard and a private swimming pool. The Kitchen with the beautiful view of the back yard, the vaulted ceilings in the living room with a cozy fire place. Split floor plan with large master bedroom. Plenty of space in the two car garage for storage. Dont wait and come see this beautiful home with lots of room to play Right off the Loop 101 for easy access to Golf Courses, Scottsdale Qtr, Fashion Square mall, Kierland, Spring Training games and Wast Management Open!!