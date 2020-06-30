8708 E RANCHO VISTA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

UNFURNISHED! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! REMODELED and NEVER BEEN LIVED-IN: a stunning 'MwM' 4 bedroom 3 bath home (2 bathrooms en-suite)! Absolutely gorgeous eat-in kitchen has quartz countertops and oversized island, opens onto contemporary living spaces, all fabulous for entertaining your guests, or take in Sunny Scottsdale from your magnificent backyard with large covered patio & pergola with bistro lights for your evening pleasure. Brand new washer & dryer incl.in large inside laundry. Located perfectly on a quiet street close to Old Town or hop on the freeway to Down Town. Location is prime, home is superb, Owner spared no expense in bringing to market this outstanding home that will work perfectly for the discerning Tenants! Simply move in and enjoy! Easy to show! LONG TERM LEASE prefer