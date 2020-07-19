All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 2 2019 at 10:08 AM

8701 E OSBORN Road

8701 East Osborn Road · No Longer Available
Location

8701 East Osborn Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Fully furnished 5 bedroom 2 bath home in South Scottsdale is available for SHORT TERM RENTAL (ONE MONTH minimum - available JUNE thru NOVEMBER - you could do as long as 6 months if needed!!). This property is spacious comfortable and nicely furnished. The pool and backyard are perfect for summertime FUN. Fully stocked kitchen with dishes, cooking supplies coffee maker and more, Three TV's, internet, WIFI washer & dryer.. Just pack your clothes and move right in !! Call for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8701 E OSBORN Road have any available units?
8701 E OSBORN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8701 E OSBORN Road have?
Some of 8701 E OSBORN Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8701 E OSBORN Road currently offering any rent specials?
8701 E OSBORN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8701 E OSBORN Road pet-friendly?
No, 8701 E OSBORN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8701 E OSBORN Road offer parking?
Yes, 8701 E OSBORN Road offers parking.
Does 8701 E OSBORN Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8701 E OSBORN Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8701 E OSBORN Road have a pool?
Yes, 8701 E OSBORN Road has a pool.
Does 8701 E OSBORN Road have accessible units?
No, 8701 E OSBORN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8701 E OSBORN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8701 E OSBORN Road has units with dishwashers.
