Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:31 PM

8701 E Montebello Avenue

8701 East Montebello Avenue · (480) 788-8330
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8701 East Montebello Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 10

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1463 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
AVAIL MID JULY- Gorgeous 3 bed/2 bath Scottsdale home w/ 2 car garage! This won't last long! Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace. Good sized kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Spacious bedrooms all laminate flooring, ceiling fans and ample closet space. Large laundry room w/ washer/dryer included!! Low maintenance desert landscaping. Pet friendly, no restrictions on breeds w/ $300 non-refundable pet fee. Monthly rent $1750 +4%tax/admin per mo, security deposit $1750, admin fee $150. Qualified applicants ONLY, background/credit check $55, income 3x rent. All adults must apply. Sorry no evictions. Call/Text agent: Nicole 480-788-8330 by Renters Warehouse â--> https://showmojo.com/m/l/6ffd8cf023?sd=true (copy/paste link to book showing online) ----->Â https://youtu.be/xxHVioCKBPM (copy/paste for a virtual tour)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8701 E Montebello Avenue have any available units?
8701 E Montebello Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8701 E Montebello Avenue have?
Some of 8701 E Montebello Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8701 E Montebello Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8701 E Montebello Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8701 E Montebello Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8701 E Montebello Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8701 E Montebello Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8701 E Montebello Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8701 E Montebello Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8701 E Montebello Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8701 E Montebello Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8701 E Montebello Avenue has a pool.
Does 8701 E Montebello Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8701 E Montebello Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8701 E Montebello Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8701 E Montebello Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
