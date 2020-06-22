8701 E Montebello Avenue

Amenities

AVAIL MID JULY- Gorgeous 3 bed/2 bath Scottsdale home w/ 2 car garage! This won't last long! Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace. Good sized kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Spacious bedrooms all laminate flooring, ceiling fans and ample closet space. Large laundry room w/ washer/dryer included!! Low maintenance desert landscaping. Pet friendly, no restrictions on breeds w/ $300 non-refundable pet fee. Monthly rent $1750 +4%tax/admin per mo, security deposit $1750, admin fee $150. Qualified applicants ONLY, background/credit check $55, income 3x rent. All adults must apply. Sorry no evictions. Call/Text agent: Nicole 480-788-8330 by Renters Warehouse â--> https://showmojo.com/m/l/6ffd8cf023?sd=true (copy/paste link to book showing online) ----->Â https://youtu.be/xxHVioCKBPM (copy/paste for a virtual tour)