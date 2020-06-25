8634 East Rancho Vista Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath home in awesome Scottsdale location. This home features an open floor plan. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and island with breakfast bar. Charming master bedroom with dual closets, and a full master bath with travertine tile shower. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Grassy front and back yard. Extended covered patio. 2 car garage. N/S exposure. Located close to 101 & 202 freeways, casinos, shopping, dining and Tempe! ** Landscaping and Pest Control Services Included **.



Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dogs under 25 pounds, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



