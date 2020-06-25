All apartments in Scottsdale
8634 East Rancho Vista Drive

8634 East Rancho Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8634 East Rancho Vista Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
parking
garage
Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath home in awesome Scottsdale location. This home features an open floor plan. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and island with breakfast bar. Charming master bedroom with dual closets, and a full master bath with travertine tile shower. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Grassy front and back yard. Extended covered patio. 2 car garage. N/S exposure. Located close to 101 & 202 freeways, casinos, shopping, dining and Tempe! ** Landscaping and Pest Control Services Included **.

Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dogs under 25 pounds, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8634 East Rancho Vista Drive have any available units?
8634 East Rancho Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8634 East Rancho Vista Drive have?
Some of 8634 East Rancho Vista Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8634 East Rancho Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8634 East Rancho Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8634 East Rancho Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8634 East Rancho Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8634 East Rancho Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8634 East Rancho Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 8634 East Rancho Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8634 East Rancho Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8634 East Rancho Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 8634 East Rancho Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8634 East Rancho Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 8634 East Rancho Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8634 East Rancho Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8634 East Rancho Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
