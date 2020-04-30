Rent Calculator
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8631 E CHAPARRAL Road
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:25 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8631 E CHAPARRAL Road
8631 East Chaparral Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8631 East Chaparral Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
pool
Home has nice lush trees. Extra storage space and street parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8631 E CHAPARRAL Road have any available units?
8631 E CHAPARRAL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8631 E CHAPARRAL Road have?
Some of 8631 E CHAPARRAL Road's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8631 E CHAPARRAL Road currently offering any rent specials?
8631 E CHAPARRAL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8631 E CHAPARRAL Road pet-friendly?
No, 8631 E CHAPARRAL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 8631 E CHAPARRAL Road offer parking?
No, 8631 E CHAPARRAL Road does not offer parking.
Does 8631 E CHAPARRAL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8631 E CHAPARRAL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8631 E CHAPARRAL Road have a pool?
Yes, 8631 E CHAPARRAL Road has a pool.
Does 8631 E CHAPARRAL Road have accessible units?
No, 8631 E CHAPARRAL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8631 E CHAPARRAL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8631 E CHAPARRAL Road has units with dishwashers.
