Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:54 AM

8630 E MESCAL Street

8630 East Mescal Street · No Longer Available
Location

8630 East Mescal Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Pima Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SINGLE LEVEL FAMILY HOME IN A PREMIUM LOCATION IN SCOTTSDALE-4 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS WITH A VERY NICE YARD & 2 CAR GARAGE-MINUTES FROM THE 101 FRWY & EASY ACCESS TO ALL IMPORTANT POINTS IN SCOTTSDALE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8630 E MESCAL Street have any available units?
8630 E MESCAL Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8630 E MESCAL Street have?
Some of 8630 E MESCAL Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8630 E MESCAL Street currently offering any rent specials?
8630 E MESCAL Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8630 E MESCAL Street pet-friendly?
No, 8630 E MESCAL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8630 E MESCAL Street offer parking?
Yes, 8630 E MESCAL Street offers parking.
Does 8630 E MESCAL Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8630 E MESCAL Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8630 E MESCAL Street have a pool?
No, 8630 E MESCAL Street does not have a pool.
Does 8630 E MESCAL Street have accessible units?
No, 8630 E MESCAL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8630 E MESCAL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8630 E MESCAL Street has units with dishwashers.
