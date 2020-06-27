Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8630 E MESCAL Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8630 E MESCAL Street
Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:54 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8630 E MESCAL Street
8630 East Mescal Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
8630 East Mescal Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Pima Crossing
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SINGLE LEVEL FAMILY HOME IN A PREMIUM LOCATION IN SCOTTSDALE-4 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS WITH A VERY NICE YARD & 2 CAR GARAGE-MINUTES FROM THE 101 FRWY & EASY ACCESS TO ALL IMPORTANT POINTS IN SCOTTSDALE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8630 E MESCAL Street have any available units?
8630 E MESCAL Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8630 E MESCAL Street have?
Some of 8630 E MESCAL Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8630 E MESCAL Street currently offering any rent specials?
8630 E MESCAL Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8630 E MESCAL Street pet-friendly?
No, 8630 E MESCAL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 8630 E MESCAL Street offer parking?
Yes, 8630 E MESCAL Street offers parking.
Does 8630 E MESCAL Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8630 E MESCAL Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8630 E MESCAL Street have a pool?
No, 8630 E MESCAL Street does not have a pool.
Does 8630 E MESCAL Street have accessible units?
No, 8630 E MESCAL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8630 E MESCAL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8630 E MESCAL Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Move Cross Country
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Similar Pages
Scottsdale 1 Bedrooms
Scottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly Apartments
Scottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Scottsdale
Dc Ranch
Scottsdale Ranch
Airpark
Paseo Village
Scottsdale Shadows
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College