8625 E. BELLEVIEW PL. UNIT 1139
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

8625 E. BELLEVIEW PL. UNIT 1139

8625 East Belleview Place · (480) 370-0641
Location

8625 East Belleview Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit UNIT 1139 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit UNIT 1139 Available 09/01/20 Great South Scottsdale Location - Property Id: 307187

Great location close to Downtown Scottsdale, convenient freeway access, excellent shopping close by, Master suite upstairs and 2nd Bedroom downstairs, well maintained, very nice kitchen appliances, washer and dryer, safe and quiet neighborhood, ready in September.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/8625-e.-belleview-pl.-scottsdale-az-unit-unit-1139/307187
Property Id 307187

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5939621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8625 E. BELLEVIEW PL. UNIT 1139 have any available units?
8625 E. BELLEVIEW PL. UNIT 1139 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8625 E. BELLEVIEW PL. UNIT 1139 have?
Some of 8625 E. BELLEVIEW PL. UNIT 1139's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8625 E. BELLEVIEW PL. UNIT 1139 currently offering any rent specials?
8625 E. BELLEVIEW PL. UNIT 1139 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8625 E. BELLEVIEW PL. UNIT 1139 pet-friendly?
No, 8625 E. BELLEVIEW PL. UNIT 1139 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8625 E. BELLEVIEW PL. UNIT 1139 offer parking?
No, 8625 E. BELLEVIEW PL. UNIT 1139 does not offer parking.
Does 8625 E. BELLEVIEW PL. UNIT 1139 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8625 E. BELLEVIEW PL. UNIT 1139 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8625 E. BELLEVIEW PL. UNIT 1139 have a pool?
No, 8625 E. BELLEVIEW PL. UNIT 1139 does not have a pool.
Does 8625 E. BELLEVIEW PL. UNIT 1139 have accessible units?
No, 8625 E. BELLEVIEW PL. UNIT 1139 does not have accessible units.
Does 8625 E. BELLEVIEW PL. UNIT 1139 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8625 E. BELLEVIEW PL. UNIT 1139 has units with dishwashers.
