8624 East McKinley Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This charming 2 bed + den/ 2 bath abode is nestled in the desirable Scottsdale Trails neighbor hood. There are unique finishes throughout including cement floors, custom baseboards and crown moulding, dark custom kitchen cabinets, and a large patio out back.



Tenant Costs:

$85 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1200

Security Fee (non-refundable) $ 400

$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) Max 25lbs per pet, Max 2 pets

3.95% monthly Municipal Tax/Admin Fee



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available 1/15/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.