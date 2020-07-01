All apartments in Scottsdale
8624 East McKinley Street
Last updated January 8 2020 at 11:50 PM

8624 East McKinley Street

8624 East Mckinley Street · No Longer Available
Location

8624 East Mckinley Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Trails at Scottsdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming 2 bed + den/ 2 bath abode is nestled in the desirable Scottsdale Trails neighbor hood. There are unique finishes throughout including cement floors, custom baseboards and crown moulding, dark custom kitchen cabinets, and a large patio out back.

Tenant Costs:
$85 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1200
Security Fee (non-refundable) $ 400
$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) Max 25lbs per pet, Max 2 pets
3.95% monthly Municipal Tax/Admin Fee

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available 1/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8624 East McKinley Street have any available units?
8624 East McKinley Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 8624 East McKinley Street currently offering any rent specials?
8624 East McKinley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8624 East McKinley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8624 East McKinley Street is pet friendly.
Does 8624 East McKinley Street offer parking?
No, 8624 East McKinley Street does not offer parking.
Does 8624 East McKinley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8624 East McKinley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8624 East McKinley Street have a pool?
No, 8624 East McKinley Street does not have a pool.
Does 8624 East McKinley Street have accessible units?
No, 8624 East McKinley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8624 East McKinley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8624 East McKinley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8624 East McKinley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8624 East McKinley Street does not have units with air conditioning.

