8613 E Granada Rd

SUNNY NEW RENOVATED 5BEDROOM HOME - NOW AVAILABLE! - Property Id: 254551
RENOVATED AND NEW - OLD TOWN SCOTTSDALE! Fully furnished home with private pool, located minutes from shopping, nightlife, outdoor activities, restaurants, cafes, hiking, biking trails, world-class golf courses and hundreds of Kierland entertainment options! The home also includes outdoor dining, lounge chairs, in-unit washer/dryer, smart TVs, linens, towels, dishware, pots and pans, coffee maker, blender, toaster, silverware, basic household items and more! Dogs under 30 pounds ok with deposit. ** AVAILABLE NOW FOR 1-5 MONTHLY LEASES *** Apply today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254551
(RLNE5727791)