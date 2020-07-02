All apartments in Scottsdale
8613 E Granada Rd
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

8613 E Granada Rd

8613 East Granada Road · No Longer Available
Location

8613 East Granada Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Cox Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
SUNNY NEW RENOVATED 5BEDROOM HOME - NOW AVAILABLE! - Property Id: 254551

RENOVATED AND NEW - OLD TOWN SCOTTSDALE! Fully furnished home with private pool, located minutes from shopping, nightlife, outdoor activities, restaurants, cafes, hiking, biking trails, world-class golf courses and hundreds of Kierland entertainment options! The home also includes outdoor dining, lounge chairs, in-unit washer/dryer, smart TVs, linens, towels, dishware, pots and pans, coffee maker, blender, toaster, silverware, basic household items and more! Dogs under 30 pounds ok with deposit. ** AVAILABLE NOW FOR 1-5 MONTHLY LEASES *** Apply today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254551
Property Id 254551

(RLNE5727791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8613 E Granada Rd have any available units?
8613 E Granada Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8613 E Granada Rd have?
Some of 8613 E Granada Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8613 E Granada Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8613 E Granada Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8613 E Granada Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8613 E Granada Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8613 E Granada Rd offer parking?
No, 8613 E Granada Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8613 E Granada Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8613 E Granada Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8613 E Granada Rd have a pool?
Yes, 8613 E Granada Rd has a pool.
Does 8613 E Granada Rd have accessible units?
No, 8613 E Granada Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8613 E Granada Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8613 E Granada Rd has units with dishwashers.

