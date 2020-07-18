8555 E SAN FELIPE Drive

8555 East San Felipe Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 McCormick Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Adorable family home in the heart of McCormick Ranch w/ a huge cool blue sparkling pool & large green grass backyard in the quiet lg. cul-de-sac location. Newer white interior paint --remodeled in 2009 w/ newer kitchen & master bedroom. Kitchen has granite counter tops & newer appliances--all open to a spacious family room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
