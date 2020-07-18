8555 E SAN FELIPE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Adorable family home in the heart of McCormick Ranch w/ a huge cool blue sparkling pool & large green grass backyard in the quiet lg. cul-de-sac location. Newer white interior paint --remodeled in 2009 w/ newer kitchen & master bedroom. Kitchen has granite counter tops & newer appliances--all open to a spacious family room.