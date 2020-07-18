All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8555 E SAN FELIPE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8555 E SAN FELIPE Drive
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:30 AM

8555 E SAN FELIPE Drive

8555 East San Felipe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8555 East San Felipe Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Adorable family home in the heart of McCormick Ranch w/ a huge cool blue sparkling pool & large green grass backyard in the quiet lg. cul-de-sac location. Newer white interior paint --remodeled in 2009 w/ newer kitchen & master bedroom. Kitchen has granite counter tops & newer appliances--all open to a spacious family room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8555 E SAN FELIPE Drive have any available units?
8555 E SAN FELIPE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8555 E SAN FELIPE Drive have?
Some of 8555 E SAN FELIPE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8555 E SAN FELIPE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8555 E SAN FELIPE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8555 E SAN FELIPE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8555 E SAN FELIPE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8555 E SAN FELIPE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8555 E SAN FELIPE Drive offers parking.
Does 8555 E SAN FELIPE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8555 E SAN FELIPE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8555 E SAN FELIPE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8555 E SAN FELIPE Drive has a pool.
Does 8555 E SAN FELIPE Drive have accessible units?
No, 8555 E SAN FELIPE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8555 E SAN FELIPE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8555 E SAN FELIPE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College