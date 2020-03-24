All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8540 East McDonald Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8540 East McDonald Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:09 PM

8540 East McDonald Drive

8540 East Mcdonald Drive · (763) 458-2145
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8540 East Mcdonald Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1408 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
pool
Welcome Home! 8540 East McDonald Drive for rent. Unfurnished. 3 Bed, 2 bath. 1408 Sq. feet. 2 reserved covered parking spots connected to patio as well as as storage shed. I am a private landlord so monthly rent includes all monthly fees you do not pay additional property tax fees, monthly admin fees, etc that managed properties charge. Pets are allowed at no monthly fee however I do charge $250 non refundable deposit. Recently Remodeled with tile floors, solid granite counters, new trim, New bath tub, garbage disposal, and toilets, bathroom counters, brand new efficient AC, all new appliances, ceiling fans, dual pane windows, modern interior doors and more. This home is a must see conveniently located close to shopping, schools, Old Town Scottsdale and right on the trolley route, baseball training facilities, dog park, malls, freeways and so much more Association has Playground, basketball court, open area and pool. There is a programmable Thermometer. Other fees 250 Cleaning fee non refundable APPLICATION FEE: please apply directly through Zillow they charge $29 250 pet deposit - not refundable Security Deposit $1700 - refundable Owner pays trash, water, sewage and Hoa dues

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8540 East McDonald Drive have any available units?
8540 East McDonald Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8540 East McDonald Drive have?
Some of 8540 East McDonald Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8540 East McDonald Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8540 East McDonald Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8540 East McDonald Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8540 East McDonald Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8540 East McDonald Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8540 East McDonald Drive does offer parking.
Does 8540 East McDonald Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8540 East McDonald Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8540 East McDonald Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8540 East McDonald Drive has a pool.
Does 8540 East McDonald Drive have accessible units?
No, 8540 East McDonald Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8540 East McDonald Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8540 East McDonald Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8540 East McDonald Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Haciendas
985 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity