Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park parking playground pool

Welcome Home! 8540 East McDonald Drive for rent. Unfurnished. 3 Bed, 2 bath. 1408 Sq. feet. 2 reserved covered parking spots connected to patio as well as as storage shed. I am a private landlord so monthly rent includes all monthly fees you do not pay additional property tax fees, monthly admin fees, etc that managed properties charge. Pets are allowed at no monthly fee however I do charge $250 non refundable deposit. Recently Remodeled with tile floors, solid granite counters, new trim, New bath tub, garbage disposal, and toilets, bathroom counters, brand new efficient AC, all new appliances, ceiling fans, dual pane windows, modern interior doors and more. This home is a must see conveniently located close to shopping, schools, Old Town Scottsdale and right on the trolley route, baseball training facilities, dog park, malls, freeways and so much more Association has Playground, basketball court, open area and pool. There is a programmable Thermometer. Other fees 250 Cleaning fee non refundable APPLICATION FEE: please apply directly through Zillow they charge $29 250 pet deposit - not refundable Security Deposit $1700 - refundable Owner pays trash, water, sewage and Hoa dues