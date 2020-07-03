8538 E SAN LORENZO Drive

Amenities

LOCATION! Short walk to the COVETED Hayden greenbelt & walking paths! Almost 17,000 sq.ft. culdesac lot! OPEN,flowing GREATROOM floorplan W/Beamed Vaulted ceilings upon entry..20''Porcelain tile W/close space installation & Granite inlays! CUSTOM fireplace!SEPARATE guest hall for secondary bedrooms! Master W/walk-in closet & custom build-ins;Bath W/Jacuzzi tub,Beautiful stone & glass! New Thomasville kitchen W/granite counters,SS appliances & breakfast bar! CHARMING Bay window overlooks lush green backyard W/Outdoor kitchen,BBQ,Gazebo & expansive covered patio W/Travertine! A+ Cochise school,parks,restaurants! ATTACHED 103 sq. ft. WORKSHOP! Home as FURNISHED rental is also an option! $3500 per month! 1.5 months security deposit furnished! Only small dogs/up to 15 lbs. $250 deposit per pet