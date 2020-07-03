All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8538 E SAN LORENZO Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8538 E SAN LORENZO Drive
Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:15 AM

8538 E SAN LORENZO Drive

8538 East San Lorenzo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8538 East San Lorenzo Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
LOCATION! Short walk to the COVETED Hayden greenbelt & walking paths! Almost 17,000 sq.ft. culdesac lot! OPEN,flowing GREATROOM floorplan W/Beamed Vaulted ceilings upon entry..20''Porcelain tile W/close space installation & Granite inlays! CUSTOM fireplace!SEPARATE guest hall for secondary bedrooms! Master W/walk-in closet & custom build-ins;Bath W/Jacuzzi tub,Beautiful stone & glass! New Thomasville kitchen W/granite counters,SS appliances & breakfast bar! CHARMING Bay window overlooks lush green backyard W/Outdoor kitchen,BBQ,Gazebo & expansive covered patio W/Travertine! A+ Cochise school,parks,restaurants! ATTACHED 103 sq. ft. WORKSHOP! Home as FURNISHED rental is also an option! $3500 per month! 1.5 months security deposit furnished! Only small dogs/up to 15 lbs. $250 deposit per pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8538 E SAN LORENZO Drive have any available units?
8538 E SAN LORENZO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8538 E SAN LORENZO Drive have?
Some of 8538 E SAN LORENZO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8538 E SAN LORENZO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8538 E SAN LORENZO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8538 E SAN LORENZO Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8538 E SAN LORENZO Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8538 E SAN LORENZO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8538 E SAN LORENZO Drive offers parking.
Does 8538 E SAN LORENZO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8538 E SAN LORENZO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8538 E SAN LORENZO Drive have a pool?
No, 8538 E SAN LORENZO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8538 E SAN LORENZO Drive have accessible units?
No, 8538 E SAN LORENZO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8538 E SAN LORENZO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8538 E SAN LORENZO Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College