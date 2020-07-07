8538 E Berridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

UNFURNISHED and AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!! Another superb rental property brought to you by 'MwM'! Outstanding Floorplan, enter through attached 2 car garage into oversized indoor laundry with brand new washer & dryer included. Open concept eat-in kitchen with kitchen island opening onto great room with sliders leading to private patio with bistro lighting allows this home to perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom is downstairs & has en-suite bathroom, ascend the stairs to 2 more oversized bedrooms with gorgeous redone bathroom! Located in Prime Scottsdale Location within minutes from Old Town Scottsdale offering the finest restaurants & hiking trails, Spring Training! if prime position, zero maintenance home in Scottsdale Schools is on your holiday wish list, look no further!!