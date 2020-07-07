All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated January 14 2020

8538 E Berridge Lane

8538 East Berridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8538 East Berridge Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

UNFURNISHED and AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!! Another superb rental property brought to you by 'MwM'! Outstanding Floorplan, enter through attached 2 car garage into oversized indoor laundry with brand new washer & dryer included. Open concept eat-in kitchen with kitchen island opening onto great room with sliders leading to private patio with bistro lighting allows this home to perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom is downstairs & has en-suite bathroom, ascend the stairs to 2 more oversized bedrooms with gorgeous redone bathroom! Located in Prime Scottsdale Location within minutes from Old Town Scottsdale offering the finest restaurants & hiking trails, Spring Training! if prime position, zero maintenance home in Scottsdale Schools is on your holiday wish list, look no further!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8538 E Berridge Lane have any available units?
8538 E Berridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8538 E Berridge Lane have?
Some of 8538 E Berridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8538 E Berridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8538 E Berridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8538 E Berridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8538 E Berridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8538 E Berridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8538 E Berridge Lane offers parking.
Does 8538 E Berridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8538 E Berridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8538 E Berridge Lane have a pool?
No, 8538 E Berridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8538 E Berridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 8538 E Berridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8538 E Berridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8538 E Berridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

