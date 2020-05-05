Rent Calculator
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8532 E. Sells Dr
Last updated May 6 2019 at 6:43 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8532 E. Sells Dr
8532 East Sells Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
8532 East Sells Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Highlands
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 Sells Drive - Property Id: 119548
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119548
Property Id 119548
(RLNE4865730)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8532 E. Sells Dr have any available units?
8532 E. Sells Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8532 E. Sells Dr have?
Some of 8532 E. Sells Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8532 E. Sells Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8532 E. Sells Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8532 E. Sells Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8532 E. Sells Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8532 E. Sells Dr offer parking?
No, 8532 E. Sells Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8532 E. Sells Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8532 E. Sells Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8532 E. Sells Dr have a pool?
No, 8532 E. Sells Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8532 E. Sells Dr have accessible units?
No, 8532 E. Sells Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8532 E. Sells Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8532 E. Sells Dr has units with dishwashers.
