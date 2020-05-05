All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8532 E. Sells Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8532 E. Sells Dr
Last updated May 6 2019 at 6:43 PM

8532 E. Sells Dr

8532 East Sells Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8532 East Sells Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Highlands

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 Sells Drive - Property Id: 119548

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119548
Property Id 119548

(RLNE4865730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8532 E. Sells Dr have any available units?
8532 E. Sells Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8532 E. Sells Dr have?
Some of 8532 E. Sells Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8532 E. Sells Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8532 E. Sells Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8532 E. Sells Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8532 E. Sells Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8532 E. Sells Dr offer parking?
No, 8532 E. Sells Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8532 E. Sells Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8532 E. Sells Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8532 E. Sells Dr have a pool?
No, 8532 E. Sells Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8532 E. Sells Dr have accessible units?
No, 8532 E. Sells Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8532 E. Sells Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8532 E. Sells Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College