Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:38 AM

8520 E Orange Blossom Ln

8520 East Orange Blossom Lane · (480) 495-1905
Location

8520 East Orange Blossom Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $3500 · Avail. Jul 15

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2325 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Available 07/15/20 LARGE RENOVATED SINGLE FAMILY HOME - SCOTTSDALE! - Property Id: 240538

JUST RENOVATED - CENTRAL SCOTTSDALE! Fully furnished home with private pool, located minutes from shopping, nightlife, outdoor activities, restaurants, cafes, hiking, biking trails, world-class golf courses and hundreds of Kierland entertainment options! The home also includes outdoor dining, lounge chairs, in-unit washer/dryer, smart TVs, linens, towels, dishware, pots and pans, coffee maker, blender, toaster, silverware, basic household items and more! Dogs under 30 pounds ok with deposit. ** AVAILABLE NOW FOR 1-5 MONTHLY LEASES *** Apply today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240538
Property Id 240538

(RLNE5859070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8520 E Orange Blossom Ln have any available units?
8520 E Orange Blossom Ln has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8520 E Orange Blossom Ln have?
Some of 8520 E Orange Blossom Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8520 E Orange Blossom Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8520 E Orange Blossom Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8520 E Orange Blossom Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8520 E Orange Blossom Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8520 E Orange Blossom Ln offer parking?
No, 8520 E Orange Blossom Ln does not offer parking.
Does 8520 E Orange Blossom Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8520 E Orange Blossom Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8520 E Orange Blossom Ln have a pool?
Yes, 8520 E Orange Blossom Ln has a pool.
Does 8520 E Orange Blossom Ln have accessible units?
No, 8520 E Orange Blossom Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8520 E Orange Blossom Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8520 E Orange Blossom Ln has units with dishwashers.
