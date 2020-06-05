8519 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Do not disturb occupants!!! Please Contact the owner Jason 949+981+4947 directly by text for All information including Showings. Sm Dog allowable. Total amt$ to move in =$5,600. First Month $2,200 + Last $2,200 + $1,000 Refundable Security Deposit $1,000 + Cleaning Deposit.......Remodeled, 3BR, Pool with Island BBQ. Spacious & wide open floor plan! Great location near Hayden & Chaparral, this remodeled house has a 2 car garage, private pool, Island BBQ, entertainers delight! Remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 baths on quiet street * Spacious and wide open floor plan * Large kitchen Island * Master Bedroom with 2 closets * Old town/Green belt within walking distance * Airport 10 min away *Gardner and pool service included *Pool is now fenced for safety plus Gardner and pool service included.