Scottsdale, AZ
8519 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:10 PM

8519 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane

8519 East Orange Blossom Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8519 East Orange Blossom Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Do not disturb occupants!!! Please Contact the owner Jason 949+981+4947 directly by text for All information including Showings. Sm Dog allowable. Total amt$ to move in =$5,600. First Month $2,200 + Last $2,200 + $1,000 Refundable Security Deposit $1,000 + Cleaning Deposit.......Remodeled, 3BR, Pool with Island BBQ. Spacious & wide open floor plan! Great location near Hayden & Chaparral, this remodeled house has a 2 car garage, private pool, Island BBQ, entertainers delight! Remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 baths on quiet street * Spacious and wide open floor plan * Large kitchen Island * Master Bedroom with 2 closets * Old town/Green belt within walking distance * Airport 10 min away *Gardner and pool service included *Pool is now fenced for safety plus Gardner and pool service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8519 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane have any available units?
8519 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8519 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane have?
Some of 8519 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8519 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8519 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8519 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8519 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8519 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8519 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane offers parking.
Does 8519 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8519 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8519 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8519 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane has a pool.
Does 8519 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane have accessible units?
No, 8519 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8519 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8519 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane has units with dishwashers.
