Updated three bedroom with two bathrooms; Kitchen stainless steal appliances with wall oven and side-by-side refrigerator; Living room and formal dining room with wood burning fireplace; washer & dryer included; Flooring; Carpet, Tile and Laminate.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8519 E JACKRABBIT Road have any available units?
8519 E JACKRABBIT Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?

What amenities does 8519 E JACKRABBIT Road have?
Some of 8519 E JACKRABBIT Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8519 E JACKRABBIT Road currently offering any rent specials?
8519 E JACKRABBIT Road is not currently offering any rent specials.