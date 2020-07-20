All apartments in Scottsdale
8519 E JACKRABBIT Road
Last updated May 1 2019 at 2:41 AM

8519 E JACKRABBIT Road

8519 East Jackrabbit Road · No Longer Available
Location

8519 East Jackrabbit Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Updated three bedroom with two bathrooms; Kitchen stainless steal appliances with wall oven and side-by-side refrigerator; Living room and formal dining room with wood burning fireplace; washer & dryer included; Flooring; Carpet, Tile and Laminate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8519 E JACKRABBIT Road have any available units?
8519 E JACKRABBIT Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8519 E JACKRABBIT Road have?
Some of 8519 E JACKRABBIT Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8519 E JACKRABBIT Road currently offering any rent specials?
8519 E JACKRABBIT Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8519 E JACKRABBIT Road pet-friendly?
No, 8519 E JACKRABBIT Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8519 E JACKRABBIT Road offer parking?
Yes, 8519 E JACKRABBIT Road offers parking.
Does 8519 E JACKRABBIT Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8519 E JACKRABBIT Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8519 E JACKRABBIT Road have a pool?
No, 8519 E JACKRABBIT Road does not have a pool.
Does 8519 E JACKRABBIT Road have accessible units?
No, 8519 E JACKRABBIT Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8519 E JACKRABBIT Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8519 E JACKRABBIT Road has units with dishwashers.
