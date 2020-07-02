Rent Calculator
Last updated April 11 2020 at 5:55 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8470 E CHAPARRAL Road
8470 East Chaparral Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
8470 East Chaparral Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Lockbox will be available for access but Showingtime appointments must be approved first.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8470 E CHAPARRAL Road have any available units?
8470 E CHAPARRAL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8470 E CHAPARRAL Road have?
Some of 8470 E CHAPARRAL Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8470 E CHAPARRAL Road currently offering any rent specials?
8470 E CHAPARRAL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8470 E CHAPARRAL Road pet-friendly?
No, 8470 E CHAPARRAL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 8470 E CHAPARRAL Road offer parking?
No, 8470 E CHAPARRAL Road does not offer parking.
Does 8470 E CHAPARRAL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8470 E CHAPARRAL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8470 E CHAPARRAL Road have a pool?
Yes, 8470 E CHAPARRAL Road has a pool.
Does 8470 E CHAPARRAL Road have accessible units?
No, 8470 E CHAPARRAL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8470 E CHAPARRAL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8470 E CHAPARRAL Road has units with dishwashers.
Pinal County
