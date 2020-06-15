8462 E CHAPARRAL Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse dog park parking pool

FULLY FURNISHED AND MOVE IN READY! Newly Remodeled! High end finishes including granite countertops, tile floors and all new everything from the cabinets to doors and windows. Living spaces fully furnished with upscale furniture and a fully stocked kitchen including Calphalon pots and pans. Full size laundry. The best kept and updated Hallcraft Community, close to chaparral dog park & lakes, recreation, shopping, old town, SCC, ASU, restaurants, entertainment and the 101 freeway yet quiet and private. Complete clubhouse & heated large pool and manicured grounds. Great floor plan, fresh interior paint. Covered patio. 2 car carport. Look no further this will go fast!