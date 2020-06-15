All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 3 2020 at 12:14 AM

8462 E CHAPARRAL Road

8462 East Chaparral Road · (602) 692-6027
Location

8462 East Chaparral Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1656 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
FULLY FURNISHED AND MOVE IN READY! Newly Remodeled! High end finishes including granite countertops, tile floors and all new everything from the cabinets to doors and windows. Living spaces fully furnished with upscale furniture and a fully stocked kitchen including Calphalon pots and pans. Full size laundry. The best kept and updated Hallcraft Community, close to chaparral dog park & lakes, recreation, shopping, old town, SCC, ASU, restaurants, entertainment and the 101 freeway yet quiet and private. Complete clubhouse & heated large pool and manicured grounds. Great floor plan, fresh interior paint. Covered patio. 2 car carport. Look no further this will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8462 E CHAPARRAL Road have any available units?
8462 E CHAPARRAL Road has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8462 E CHAPARRAL Road have?
Some of 8462 E CHAPARRAL Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8462 E CHAPARRAL Road currently offering any rent specials?
8462 E CHAPARRAL Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8462 E CHAPARRAL Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8462 E CHAPARRAL Road is pet friendly.
Does 8462 E CHAPARRAL Road offer parking?
Yes, 8462 E CHAPARRAL Road does offer parking.
Does 8462 E CHAPARRAL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8462 E CHAPARRAL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8462 E CHAPARRAL Road have a pool?
Yes, 8462 E CHAPARRAL Road has a pool.
Does 8462 E CHAPARRAL Road have accessible units?
No, 8462 E CHAPARRAL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8462 E CHAPARRAL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8462 E CHAPARRAL Road has units with dishwashers.
