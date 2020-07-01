All apartments in Scottsdale
8448 E Via Montoya --

8448 East via Montoya · No Longer Available
Location

8448 East via Montoya, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Los Gatos

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Magnificent Custom Estate! Perfect N/S lot location on 1.2 Acres w City Light Views in the illustrious North Scottsdale Los Gatos Gated enclave! Fully Remodeled Home previously used as a Luxury Vacation Rental. Over-sized Main (3,300 SF) & Guest House (1,000 SF), 3 Car Garage, w a View Deck & Resort Style Back Yard! Spacious modern Gourmet Kitchen w Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Island, & Breakfast Nook. Spacious Floor Plan w Many Private Living Retreat Areas! Premium Quality Fixtures. Modern & Luxurious Bathrooms! Gorgeous Desert Views inside out. Breathtaking City & Mountain Views! An Entertainer's Dream Backyard w Hot Tub, Sparkling Heated Pool, Viewing Deck & Built-in BBQ! Unparalleled location w proximity to Upscale Shopping & Dining, Hiking, Horseback Riding, Golf, etc!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8448 E Via Montoya -- have any available units?
8448 E Via Montoya -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8448 E Via Montoya -- have?
Some of 8448 E Via Montoya --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8448 E Via Montoya -- currently offering any rent specials?
8448 E Via Montoya -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8448 E Via Montoya -- pet-friendly?
No, 8448 E Via Montoya -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8448 E Via Montoya -- offer parking?
Yes, 8448 E Via Montoya -- offers parking.
Does 8448 E Via Montoya -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8448 E Via Montoya -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8448 E Via Montoya -- have a pool?
Yes, 8448 E Via Montoya -- has a pool.
Does 8448 E Via Montoya -- have accessible units?
No, 8448 E Via Montoya -- does not have accessible units.
Does 8448 E Via Montoya -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8448 E Via Montoya -- has units with dishwashers.

