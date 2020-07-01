8448 E Via Montoya

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Magnificent Custom Estate! Perfect N/S lot location on 1.2 Acres w City Light Views in the illustrious North Scottsdale Los Gatos Gated enclave! Fully Remodeled Home previously used as a Luxury Vacation Rental. Over-sized Main (3,300 SF) & Guest House (1,000 SF), 3 Car Garage, w a View Deck & Resort Style Back Yard! Spacious modern Gourmet Kitchen w Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Island, & Breakfast Nook. Spacious Floor Plan w Many Private Living Retreat Areas! Premium Quality Fixtures. Modern & Luxurious Bathrooms! Gorgeous Desert Views inside out. Breathtaking City & Mountain Views! An Entertainer's Dream Backyard w Hot Tub, Sparkling Heated Pool, Viewing Deck & Built-in BBQ! Unparalleled location w proximity to Upscale Shopping & Dining, Hiking, Horseback Riding, Golf, etc!