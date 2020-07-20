Rent Calculator
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8425 E SHERIDAN Street
8425 E SHERIDAN Street
8425 East Sheridan Street
No Longer Available
Location
8425 East Sheridan Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Amenities
patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Great price to live in Scottsdale! Come check out this 2 bedroom home with NO HOA and a PRIVATE POOL in a terrific neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8425 E SHERIDAN Street have any available units?
8425 E SHERIDAN Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
Is 8425 E SHERIDAN Street currently offering any rent specials?
8425 E SHERIDAN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8425 E SHERIDAN Street pet-friendly?
No, 8425 E SHERIDAN Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 8425 E SHERIDAN Street offer parking?
No, 8425 E SHERIDAN Street does not offer parking.
Does 8425 E SHERIDAN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8425 E SHERIDAN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8425 E SHERIDAN Street have a pool?
Yes, 8425 E SHERIDAN Street has a pool.
Does 8425 E SHERIDAN Street have accessible units?
No, 8425 E SHERIDAN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8425 E SHERIDAN Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8425 E SHERIDAN Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8425 E SHERIDAN Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8425 E SHERIDAN Street does not have units with air conditioning.
