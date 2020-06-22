All apartments in Scottsdale
8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive

8350 E via Del Sol · No Longer Available
Location

8350 E via Del Sol, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Peak Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome home to your own private resort! This gorgeous Santa Barbara inspired residence is available immediately in the Pinnacle Peak Country Club Estates in North Scottsdale. Fully furnished, it has 4 BR+Office, 5 Baths, 4-car garage and the lushly landscaped yard has a grassy area and fruit trees. The backyard has a beautiful pool/spa, incredible rock waterfall and fire feature. The large covered patio is enjoyed as a year-round outdoor great room. The master bedroom is split and features an attached workout room with state-of-the-art equipment. There is a wonderful cook's kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, and a well-equipped wet bar in the center of the home. The owner will entertain short- term offers with a min of 6 months - seasonal rates apply to shorter leases - documents ta

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive have any available units?
8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive have?
Some of 8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive does offer parking.
Does 8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive has a pool.
Does 8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive have accessible units?
No, 8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8350 E VIA DEL SOL Drive has units with dishwashers.
