Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:37 AM

8340 E MCDONALD Drive

8340 East Mcdonald Drive · (480) 206-7077
Location

8340 East Mcdonald Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1010 · Avail. now

$2,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1809 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Amazing opportunity to be the first person to reside in a newly constructed home built in 2020. Located in the heart of Scottsdale, this home is only a hop, skip, and a jump away from Talking Stick Casio/Resort, Salt River Fields, Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall, and all the dining and entertainment Old Town Scottsdale and McCormick Ranch has to offer. This home has all new Stainless Steel Appliances, Huge over sized 2 Car Garage with lots of room for storage, all the living spaces are conveniently located downstairs, all 3 bedrooms are upstairs for privacy, and ceiling fans in every room. Home offers 3 Nest Thermostats and Nest Doorbell for your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8340 E MCDONALD Drive have any available units?
8340 E MCDONALD Drive has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8340 E MCDONALD Drive have?
Some of 8340 E MCDONALD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8340 E MCDONALD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8340 E MCDONALD Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8340 E MCDONALD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8340 E MCDONALD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8340 E MCDONALD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8340 E MCDONALD Drive does offer parking.
Does 8340 E MCDONALD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8340 E MCDONALD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8340 E MCDONALD Drive have a pool?
No, 8340 E MCDONALD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8340 E MCDONALD Drive have accessible units?
No, 8340 E MCDONALD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8340 E MCDONALD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8340 E MCDONALD Drive has units with dishwashers.
