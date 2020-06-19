8340 E MCDONALD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Amazing opportunity to be the first person to reside in a newly constructed home built in 2020. Located in the heart of Scottsdale, this home is only a hop, skip, and a jump away from Talking Stick Casio/Resort, Salt River Fields, Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall, and all the dining and entertainment Old Town Scottsdale and McCormick Ranch has to offer. This home has all new Stainless Steel Appliances, Huge over sized 2 Car Garage with lots of room for storage, all the living spaces are conveniently located downstairs, all 3 bedrooms are upstairs for privacy, and ceiling fans in every room. Home offers 3 Nest Thermostats and Nest Doorbell for your convenience.