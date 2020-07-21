All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

8330 E Solano Dr

8330 East Solano Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8330 East Solano Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Chateau De Vie

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Solano - Property Id: 144872

Remodeled! Wood look & tile 1st floor. HUGE PATIO with PAVERS! Granite counters & stainless appliances.

2car covered assigned carport with extra parking & private storage.

Near 101 Freeway! Talking Stick nearby

Bobbie Morgenstern Real Estate
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144872p
Property Id 144872

(RLNE5076005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8330 E Solano Dr have any available units?
8330 E Solano Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8330 E Solano Dr have?
Some of 8330 E Solano Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8330 E Solano Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8330 E Solano Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8330 E Solano Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8330 E Solano Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8330 E Solano Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8330 E Solano Dr offers parking.
Does 8330 E Solano Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8330 E Solano Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8330 E Solano Dr have a pool?
No, 8330 E Solano Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8330 E Solano Dr have accessible units?
No, 8330 E Solano Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8330 E Solano Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8330 E Solano Dr has units with dishwashers.
