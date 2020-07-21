Rent Calculator
8330 E Solano Dr
8330 E Solano Dr
8330 East Solano Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
8330 East Solano Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Chateau De Vie
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Solano - Property Id: 144872
Remodeled! Wood look & tile 1st floor. HUGE PATIO with PAVERS! Granite counters & stainless appliances.
2car covered assigned carport with extra parking & private storage.
Near 101 Freeway! Talking Stick nearby
Bobbie Morgenstern Real Estate
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144872p
Property Id 144872
(RLNE5076005)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8330 E Solano Dr have any available units?
8330 E Solano Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8330 E Solano Dr have?
Some of 8330 E Solano Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8330 E Solano Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8330 E Solano Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8330 E Solano Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8330 E Solano Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8330 E Solano Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8330 E Solano Dr offers parking.
Does 8330 E Solano Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8330 E Solano Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8330 E Solano Dr have a pool?
No, 8330 E Solano Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8330 E Solano Dr have accessible units?
No, 8330 E Solano Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8330 E Solano Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8330 E Solano Dr has units with dishwashers.
