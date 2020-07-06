8317 E GRANADA Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

READY TO RENT!!! Beautifully updated home in south Scottsdale. Brand new tile and paint throughout, New toilets too! Bright, open floor plan with a unique island and white cabinets. Inviting covered patio in the backyard. READY TO RENT!!!!