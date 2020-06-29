All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 5 2020 at 11:56 AM

8233 E HUBBELL Street

8233 East Hubbell Street · No Longer Available
Location

8233 East Hubbell Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Cox Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
FANTASTIC MWM REMODEL THAT HAS 4 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS. THIS HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY AND METICULOUSLY RENOVATED WITH BEAUTIFUL APPLIANCES, FIXTURES, FLOORING, FANS AND LIGHTING.THE OWNER PREFERS AN 18 TO 24 MONTH LEASE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8233 E HUBBELL Street have any available units?
8233 E HUBBELL Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8233 E HUBBELL Street have?
Some of 8233 E HUBBELL Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8233 E HUBBELL Street currently offering any rent specials?
8233 E HUBBELL Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8233 E HUBBELL Street pet-friendly?
No, 8233 E HUBBELL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8233 E HUBBELL Street offer parking?
Yes, 8233 E HUBBELL Street offers parking.
Does 8233 E HUBBELL Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8233 E HUBBELL Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8233 E HUBBELL Street have a pool?
Yes, 8233 E HUBBELL Street has a pool.
Does 8233 E HUBBELL Street have accessible units?
No, 8233 E HUBBELL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8233 E HUBBELL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8233 E HUBBELL Street has units with dishwashers.
